iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $284.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

