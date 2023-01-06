iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.66. 518,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

