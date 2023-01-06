iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,183. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $262.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.