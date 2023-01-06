iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.