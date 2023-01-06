iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.