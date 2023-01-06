iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 19.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.09. 409,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,274,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.