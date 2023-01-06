iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.