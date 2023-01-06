iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

