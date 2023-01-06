iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

