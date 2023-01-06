iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

