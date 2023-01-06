iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 29,515 shares.The stock last traded at $61.02 and had previously closed at $60.68.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
