iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 29,515 shares.The stock last traded at $61.02 and had previously closed at $60.68.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.