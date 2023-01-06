iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,401,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after buying an additional 713,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $103.28 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $144.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

