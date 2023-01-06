iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 528,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 821,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,695,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

