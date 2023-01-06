Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Up 7.4%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.13. Approximately 12,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 10.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,217 shares of company stock worth $3,703,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

