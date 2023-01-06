IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Down 1.4%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 222,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 96,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.37.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

