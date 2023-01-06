IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $491.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $491.37 million and $7.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.