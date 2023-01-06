Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.