Investors Purchase High Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 135,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,340 call options.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 101,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,401,452. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.