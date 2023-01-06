Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 79,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 181% compared to the average volume of 28,227 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 337,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1,372.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,927,000 after buying an additional 3,080,402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 736.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 414,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 346,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,164,000.

