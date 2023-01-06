Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.