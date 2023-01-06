Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $41,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 321,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 269,230 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,133,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

