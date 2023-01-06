Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $28,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

