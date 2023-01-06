Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

