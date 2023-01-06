Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $437,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.76. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

