Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.33 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $83.83. 41,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

