Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.29. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,072. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $194.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

