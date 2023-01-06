Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

