Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

IIM opened at $12.03 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

