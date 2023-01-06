Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 323,025 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 114,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.27.

