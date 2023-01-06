Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.48

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and traded as low as $47.43. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 112,021 shares changing hands.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

