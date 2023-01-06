Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.