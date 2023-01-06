Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $298.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $341.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.52 and a 200 day moving average of $228.66.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.