Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,035.55

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,035.55 ($48.62) and traded as high as GBX 4,205 ($50.66). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,205 ($50.66), with a volume of 248,977 shares.

ITRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,977.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,036.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2,277.05.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

