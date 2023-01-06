Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.17

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$194.17 and traded as high as C$197.63. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$196.77, with a volume of 256,004 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$194.19.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

