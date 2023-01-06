Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.31. 398,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,786. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.91.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Insulet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Insulet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
