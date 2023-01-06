Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.31. 546,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,703. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $242.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

