Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells 9,153 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $79,003.47.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82.
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of MaxCyte stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 440,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,964. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.