Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells 9,153 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $46,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $79,003.47.

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 440,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,964. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.