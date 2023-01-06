Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.84, for a total transaction of 53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at 678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EDR stock traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 21.90. 1,709,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,500. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 34.35. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

