Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Acquires C$44,000.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Durham bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$646,800.

Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0482955 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

