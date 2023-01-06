Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys 14,952 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy acquired 14,952 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$13,127.86 ($8,930.51).

On Friday, November 18th, John Abernethy sold 8,800 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.57), for a total value of A$7,365.60 ($5,010.61).

On Monday, October 31st, John Abernethy acquired 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$12,195.00 ($8,295.92).

On Tuesday, October 18th, John Abernethy acquired 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$28,210.00 ($19,190.48).

On Friday, October 14th, John Abernethy acquired 22,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$18,360.00 ($12,489.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 69.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

