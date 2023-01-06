Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,399,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,831.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.
CalAmp Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 97,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
