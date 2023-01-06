Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,399,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,831.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

CalAmp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 97,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 5.2% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

