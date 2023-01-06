Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

