Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $214.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 16.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 3.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $214,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.60. 185,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.46.

