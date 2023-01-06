Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 7,468 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,893,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 395,359 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,485,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 151,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 146,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,474. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

