Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $83.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.29 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,407.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,235,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,250 shares of company stock worth $20,394,280. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after acquiring an additional 858,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.