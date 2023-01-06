Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $221,620.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,414.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $300,810.18.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36.

Impinj Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

