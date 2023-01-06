Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.32

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.32 and traded as high as $25.42. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 109,145 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.11) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
