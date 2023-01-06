Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002476 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $237.88 million and $6.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00450874 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.64 or 0.01764327 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.03 or 0.30803255 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

