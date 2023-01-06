Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,309. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

