iExec RLC Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $94.73 million and $6.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018975 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234030 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.19163514 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $8,787,092.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

